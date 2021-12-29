Brains behind int'l drug racket extradited from UK after 3 years' probe

New Delhi: In a major achievement, Delhi Police's Special Cell recently extradited the mastermind of an international drug syndicate from London. Police confirmed on Tuesday that after three years of investigation the city police could nab the notorious Harvinder Singh aka Balli from the United Kingdom.



Earlier in 2018, cops arrested seven members of this syndicate. With this development, the Special Cell successfully extradited a second British Citizen to India in a calendar year. Accused, 50-year-old and born in Afghanistan, Balli was wanted in a case under sections 22/23/29/38 NDPS Act, at Special Cell police station here.

After the initial arrest cops learnt that he was issuing instructions from London to various co-accused persons in India for procuring a big drug consignment in the United Kingdom, police said. Lawfully intercepted telephonic calls containing incriminating information against the subject constituted strong evidences which finally resulted in filing an Extradition Request.

The investigation started in 2018 after a team of Special Cell seized a huge consignment from the Truck Parking, Cargo Complex, Terminal-2, IGI Airport here, intended to be sent to the United Kingdom through Lufthansa Airlines. Accused persons Ashish Sharma and Asim Ali were apprehended.

A case under related sections of the NDPS Act was registered and later other co-accused, Praveen Saini, Rajender Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Lalit Sukhija, and Axat Gulia were arrested in this case and a huge amount of Psychotropic Substances were further recovered on their instance.