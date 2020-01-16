Boyfriend booked for abetting suicide to girlfriend in Noida

Noida: Noida police have booked the boyfriend of a 25-year-old girl, an executive with a private firm, for allegedly abetting the girl to commit suicide.



Cops said that the girl committed suicide at her rented paying guest house by hanging herself inside her room located at the second floor of the guest house.

According to police, the girl was found dead inside her room on Tuesday night in sector 51 area of Noida. Two days after the incident police have booked her boyfriend, 26, as he was the first person who informed the family of deceased and police about the incident.

"Victims parents have alleged her male friend for abetting her to commit suicide. Based on the complaint received, an FIR under section 306 (abetment for suicide) has been registered against her male friend. As of now, we have not made any arrest but investigations are underway and we will make arrests soon," said a senior cops of sector 49 police station.

Meanwhile cops said that preliminary probe into the case revealed that the girl was under pressure for a marriage being arranged by her family but she was not keen

for it.