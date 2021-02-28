Boy stabbed for confronting his sister's stalkers

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy was beaten up and stabbed for allegedly opposing a group of men who were stalking his sister and passing "indecent remarks" on her in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place near a school on Friday, they said.



The injured boy, a resident Kalkaji, was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said.

In her statement, the victim's sister said that on Friday, while she was with her brother, three boys followed her and passed indecent remarks on her. When her brother objected to it, they all started beating him and one of them stabbed him in the abdomen and fled the spot, a senior police officer said. He was shifted to AIIMS Trauma centre and is still unfit for recording his statement,

he said.

Meanwhile, DCP (Southeast) RP Meena said three people were arrested and two juveniles were apprehended in the case. The accused were identified as Kishan (20), he has done BA from Deshbandhu College (open school), Jishan (18), Ritik (18) and two juveniles.

Delhi Commission for Women said it has issued a notice to the Delhi Police in connection with the incident and has sought a detailed report on the action taken by the force by March 3.