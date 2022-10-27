Boy murdered over 'love-triangle'

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has claimed to have solved a mysterious case of murder that took place in the Karol Bagh area on Saturday by arresting two accused identified as Sitaram Suthar (21) and Sanjay Buchha (22), both are residents of Churu of Rajasthan, the officials informed on Wednesday. According to the Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP) Central Delhi Shweta Chauhan, the police registered the FIR under Section 365 (kidnapping) of a young boy Manish aka Vishnu on his father's complaint on Sunday. Manish was working in a mobile shop at Gaffar Market.



His father stated that his son is missing since Friday, and his car had been found abandoned in a suspicious condition on Saturday morning in the Dhaula Kuan area with some blood stains on the rear seat of the car.

Later, the mobile phone of the missing boy was found to be switched off. The facts were verified by the official of the Dhaula Kuan police post and details of the car were obtained, DCP Central mentioned.

During the investigation, the CDR of the missing boy was obtained and analysed. CCTV footage from cameras located near the shop where he worked as well as those located in the area from where his car was recovered is procured and analysed. Intensive scanning of CDR and CCTV was carried out. On analysing CDR, it was found that two people from Churu district were in constant touch with Manish. Meanwhile, a team was constituted and sent for Churu, Chauhan said.

The ownership and current locations of alleged mobile numbers were obtained and a raid was conducted in the early morning on Sunday at the houses of the suspects. On initial enquiry, both of them pretended to be unaware of the facts. After sustained interrogation, both confessed to committing the murder of the missing boy, DCP Shewta Chauhan confirmed.