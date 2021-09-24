Boy dies after tree falls on auto-rickshaw in E Delhi

New Delhi: A five-year-old boy died and his mother sustained minor injuries after a tree fell on an auto-rickshaw near IP Extension in east Delhi, police said on Thursday.



The incident took place around 2 pm on Wednesday when the boy along with his parents and a relative were travelling in the auto-rickshaw, they said.

The boy was standing inside the auto-rickshaw when the tree fell on the vehicle and he suffered a head injury while his mother sustained minor injuries, a senior police officer

said.

The two were taken to a nearby hospital where the boy was declared dead on arrival and his mother was discharged after treatment, he said.

The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem, the police said.