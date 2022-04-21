Boy, 9, peeps out of school bus, hits head on pole, dies

ghaziabad: In a tragic incident, a 9-year-old boy, student of class four, died after his head hit a pole when he peeped out of the window of his school bus on Wednesday morning in Ghaziabad.



At the time of the incident, the boy was on his way to the school with other students. The driver of school bus took a sharp turn towards school, due to which the boy's head collided with an electric pole.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Anurag Bharadwaj, a fourth class student of Dayawati Modi Public school on Hapur road in Modinagar of Ghaziabad.

Nitin Sharma, the boy's father, who used to live in Surat City, a residential society in Modinagar along with his wife, daughter and son said that they dropped their son at the bus stop around 6.45 am and around 7:15 am, they received call that Anurag is not well and that we should reach school urgently.

"The caller from school informed us that Anurag was admitted at hospital and has received injuries. We rushed to the hospital and found that my son's condition is critical after receiving injuries and he has been admitted to KCM hospital in Meerut for higher treatment. By the time we could reach the hospital, we were informed by doctors that my son is no more as he received critical head injuries," Sharma told Millennium Post.

He further said that Anurag might have taken his head out of bus due to suffocation as the bus was full of children.

"When my wife had gone to drop Anurag, she found that more students were sitting inside the bus than seats. She complained to the bus driver but the driver started arguing with her. In the past also, my wife had complained about the same things with the school principal and school management but no one took action on it," Sharma added.

The family along with their relatives had staged a protest at the school as well. The police have detained the school principal for questioning. Ghaziabad's Superintendent of police (rural), Dr Iraz Raza said, "Following the incident, the bus driver and helper fled leaving the bus behind but they were arrested by police nearly after seven hours past the incident." He added that they had booked the school authorities on a complaint from the parents. The FIR names the school owner, principal, bus driver, his helper and other school management.

As per school authorities, the boy was peeping out of the window of the school bus because he was vomiting when the incident took place. "Anurag was not feeling well and he had to vomit so he opened the window and peeped out his head to prevent vomiting inside the bus," a spokesperson of the

school said.