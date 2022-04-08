Boy, 5, killed in accident, teen held for it, says Delhi Police

New Delhi: One minor boy died in a gruesome road accident in Delhi's Chhawla area on Wednesday. Police informed on Thursday that the deceased 5-year-old boy along with his 3-year-old brother was traveling in a scooty, was ridden by their grand father.



Police said, " On wednesday, a PCR call was received regarding an accident near Khatu Shyam Mandir and from Triveni Hospital a call was received that one boy aged 5 years was brought dead and the grandfather was injured in the accident was brought."

The 58-year-old man Prem Prakash told the police that he got an accident with one unknown bike. As per his statement, police registered a case u/s 279/337/304A IPC on April 7 at Chhawla police station of the Dwarka district.

Later an autopsy was conducted of the deceased boy and the body was handed over to the family. An investigating team was formed and after sincere efforts are being made to arrest the accused, cops identified one juvenile, a resident of Najafgarh within

24 hours.

The 15-year-old boy was apprehended by the investigating team. Police also confirmed that the accused is currently studying in Class X. During the interrogation, the juvenile accepted his crime and disclosed that on Wednesday he alongwith his friend was going to his house on a motorcycle — no "DL 9SAH 1430, CD Deluxe" from open Gym, near Shani Mandir, Paprawat.

After covering few metres from the Gym his motorcycle hit a white scooty from back side. After which the he also fall on the road side and got unconscious and when he gain consciousness he ran away from the spot with his the vehicle. Other juvenile who was sitting on back seat also

ran away.

Meanwhile, the investigating team seized the motorcycle and further investigation is still going on.