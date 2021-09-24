Boy, 5, electrocuted to death, 2 other kids injured in Neb Sarai

New Delhi: A five-year-old boy died and two other children were injured after being electrocuted allegedly by a live wire lying on the road here in South Delhi's Neb Sarai, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.



The deceased boy has been identified as a resident of Khanpur, police said. The other two injured children were aged 6 and 5 respectively and are related to the deceased.

As per police, on Wednesday at 4:40 pm, they received information at Neb Sarai Police Station that a live electric wire was lying on the road and two children had suffered an electric shock, following which a police team was deputed to reach the spot.

After enquiry, it came to notice that three boys had sustained injuries and were subsequently shifted to Max Hospital. "Yesterday a live electric wire of one of the temporary connections fell on the ground causing the casualty," DCP(South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

"Tasleem and his two brothers were playing in a park when the incident happened...we are still trying to ascertain the source of electrocution," a senior police officer said. An FIR under relevant IPC sections has been lodged and further investigation is underway, the DCP said.