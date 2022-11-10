Bouncers thrash five men in Gurugram bar

Gurugram: Five men were allegedly thrashed by the bouncers of a bar in sector 42 here after an argument, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by Siddharth, a resident of Doomarkhan village of district Jind, who works at a private company in Gurugram, on October 21, he along with his brother Sahil and friends Pankaj, Tejpal and Sanjay had gone to Jalsa restaurant-cum-bar in Sector-42. While they were partying, around 10 bouncers at the bar started beating and abusing their friends.

"When my brother and I intervened they started beating us. We were injured and rushed to a hospital and after being discharge I moved to police," he added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the sector 29 police station on

Wednesday night.