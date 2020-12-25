Border blockades continue

New delhi: Delhi border blockades continued on Thursday as farmers protested against the three new farm laws. The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday also issued a traffic alert closing the NH-44 on both sides in the NCR.



According to police, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders are closed. Commuters were told to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Palla, Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Travellers were told to avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road and NH-44.

"The Chilla, Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of the protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi through Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders," official said.

According to police, Tikri, Dhansa borders are closed for any traffic movement. Jhatikara border is open only for cars, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), two wheelers and pedestrian movement. "Available open borders to Haryana are Jharoda (only single carriageway, road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan, Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders," official said.

As per police, NH-44 beyond Singhu Border has been closed for general traffic. "Vehicular traffic going to Haryana from NH-44 via Palla Red Light is diverted from NIIT to Holambi road and DSIDC road to pass through Lampur Border, Safiabad Border. Other diversion is from U-turn near DSIDC and Singhu village cut towards Singhu School Toll Tax," police said.

As per official, vehicular traffic coming from Haryana via Safiabad, Saboli, Pau Maniyari Borders is diverted from Safiabad More, Saboli More, Ramdev Chowk and Sector-A/5 Narela through Raja Harish Chander Hospital towards NH-44 to go to Delhi.

Traffic movement from Noida to Delhi was also affected in the afternoon as hundreds of farmers, who support the Centre's new agriculture laws, assembled near the Mahamaya Flyover here, officials said.

These farmers, belonging to various districts of western Uttar Pradesh, have come for the demonstration on the call of farmers' union Kisan Sena and want to go to Delhi to meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, according to the outfit's conevnor Thakur Gauri Shankar Singh.