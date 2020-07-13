Booked by police, ex-Haryana Khadi Board employee now absconding

New Delhi: Naresh Kadyan, the disgruntled former Haryana Khadi Board employee booked for filing a false complaint against Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), is now absconding according to reports submitted by the Delhi Police in court.

The police said its probe had revealed that Kadyan had accused the Gandhian institution of dealing in prohibited items like ivory and whale bones, with a "mala fide intention to defame KVIC".

The investigators reported that Kadyan has fled his Delhi residence and that his mobile phone was not reachable. The report said the Delhi police officer investigating the matter had gone to his residence in the national capital to serve him a notice to join the investigation on the complaint filed by KVIC but the residence of Naresh Kadyan was found locked.