Body of woman in suitcase wrongly identified: Police

ghaziabad: Ghaziabad Police had on July 27 found the dead body of a 25-year-old woman stuffed in a suitcase from Sahibabad and identified her as one Barisha, who lived in Bulandshahr. But on Monday police said they had wrongly identified the body and that the woman who was said to be dead was, in fact, alive and found in Aligarh.



As per reports, a body was found stuffed in a suitcase lying unattended and was spotted by locals in the Sahibabad area. Ghaziabad police had identified the body as that of a woman from Bulandshahr district and claimed it was a case of murder for dowry and also arrested the woman's husband and her in-laws in Bulandshahr.

However, the woman, whose identity the police associated with the body found in the suitcase in Ghaziabad, is actually alive and was found living with her family in Aligarh.

According to police, the body was identified as that of Barisha, daughter of Zafar Ali, who lives in Aligarh. At the time of the incident on July 27, the police had said that Barisha had got married recently and was living at her in-laws' house in Bulandshahar district.

Her family had lodged a case of dowry against their daughter's in-laws on July 25 in Bulandshahr, after which she had gone missing and two days later a body was found in Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, the body was cremated after which it turned out that the police had failed to re-verify the woman's identity. The identity of the murdered woman remains a mystery with the investigation in that matter continuing.

Now, the Ghaziabad police have lodged a case under IPC section 302 (punishment for murder) against unidentified persons in connection with the matter. "Based on the report submitted by a senior police officer from Bulandshahr police who had been investigating the matter, it came to light that the woman was wrongly identified. We have lodged an FIR at Sahibabad police station to investigate the matter," said Manish Kumar Mishra, superintendent of police (city), Ghaziabad.