Body of student found at R Ahmed Dental College

Kolkata: A second year student of Post Graduate in R Ahmed Dental College has reportedly committed suicide on Thursday afternoon. Police broke the door of her room at the hospital's ladies hostel and recovered the body.

According to sources, on Thursday morning the student identified as Manasi Mondal (27) told one of her roommates that she is feeling unwell and thus will go to college later. Around 1:20 pm when she did not reach college, her classmates started searching for her.

When some of them went to her room on 5th floor of the hostel, they found the room locked from inside. Despite knocking on the door repeatedly when Mondal did not respond, the hostel superintendent was called. Later, Entally police station was informed. Few minutes later police broke the door open and found Mondal was hanging from the ceiling fan using a scarf. She was brought down and rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital where Mondal was declared brought dead.

During search of her room, police found a note where Mondal had written that she is going through depression for some personal reasons. Police have initiated an unnatural death case and started a probe. No foul play detected so far.