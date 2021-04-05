Body of missing 4-year-old boy found in Bulandshahr

Greater noida: Body of 4-year-old boy was recovered from a canal in Bulandshahr district on Sunday morning around four days after he went missing from his home in Dadri area of Greater Noida. Victim's family alleged that the child was kidnapped and killed before being dumped into the canal.



As per police, the victim has been identified as Daksh, a resident of Ved Vihar Colony in Dadri. He was the youngest among three siblings and his father works in the power department. The boy went missing from outside his house on March 31 around 10:30 am when he was playing with his two sisters.

"Daksh was standing outside the house while both the daughters came inside. Around five minutes later when we called him, there was no response. I asked one of my daughters to call him inside but she didn't find him outside the house," said Munendra, victim's father.

The family immediately raised an alarm and they began searching for him in neighbouring houses. Unable to find him, the family along with locals went to search in nearby areas, bus stand and market places but failed to find him. Then they went to Dadri police station to lodge complaint with police.

"When we reported the matter to police, they didn't take it seriously. However, we kept looking for him day and night before cops came to us on Sunday morning and told us that the body of a child has been found in nearby Bulandshahr district. We immediately rushed to Bulandshahr and found that the body belonged to our son," the father said.

A senior police officer from Bulandshahr police said that it can be suspected that the boy might have been killed before being dumped into canal. "Prima Facie it appears that the boy might have been killed around two to three days ago. However, we have sent the body for post-mortem and reports are awaited. The case is registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar district but we will cooperate with police in their investigations," said Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP, Bulandshahr.

Vishal Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida said that after getting complaint from victim's family, police lodged an FIR under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of IPC and started an investigation in the matter.

Meanwhile, victim's kin and locals on Sunday afternoon staged protest at Dadri main road by putting the body on road.