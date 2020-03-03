Body of Ghaziabad youth found from hospital

Ghaziabad: Four days after going missing, the body of a Ghaziabad based youth who was victimised during the Delhi riots was found at a hospital in Delhi on Monday. The victim's kin said that he had gone to Delhi along with one of his friends and went untraceable after that.



Ashraf alias Raja (22), was missing since February 26 and his family had been running pillar to post looking for their kin. They had contacted all hospitals and friends about his whereabouts, however, the family had to witness the tragic sight after he was identified by his family on Sunday night.

On Sunday morning, they were at the Tronica city police station when a senior cop guided them to contact Karawal Nagar police station in Delhi. As his family reached Karawal Nagar police station, cops told them about an unidentified body kept at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital and the family suspected it to be the body of Ashraf based on the details given by police.

They then rushed to GTB hospital when the family broke into tears after seeing Ashraf's body. "He had left for some work along with his friend on February 26 and since then we had no news about him. We don't even know what happened, however, we don't know how he was killed or where he was killed," said Naseem, father of the deceased.

Cops told the family that Ashraf's body was found on the morning of February 27 from near the toll plaza at Pushta Road.

"We are so poor and work on a daily-basis as labourers. Ashraf was looking for some work for the last few days and we had high hopes from him. What was our fault?. We never had any enmity with anyone in our neighbourhood but the incident has left our family in a shock and trauma," Naseem added.

Meanwhile, the deceased's kin said that they will lodge a police complaint police against the tragic death of their young family member.