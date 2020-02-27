Body of Bihar labourer found burnt inside shop at Johripur

New Delhi: The area of Johripur in North-East part of Delhi is still tense as a dead body has been recovered from a shop, which was gutted in fire. The residents who have been shaken by the incident blame the mob for lighting the building on fire.



Ashok Kumar, who owns the bakery shop, where the body was found was clueless. "On Wednesday, security personnel found a burnt body inside the shop," he told Millennium Post.

According to Kumar, the man was a migrant labourer from Bihar and worked in the nearby shop. "When a mob from the neighbouring Muslim areas came, he ran and hid inside the shop, after which they burnt the shop," he added.

Kumar, who was hopelessly looking round said that his only source of income has vanished. "This is a loss of more than one crore, but more than that it is my life's worth that has burnt to ashes," he said. Kumar's relative has said that a mob had jumped through the school and residential buildings, while their faces were covered had attacked the whole neighbourhood.

The two schools in the area were also heavily vandalised. Rajdhani School was owned by a Muslim and DRP were owned by a Hindu – but both had been brutally vandalised. However, DPR School was burnt heavily while Rajdhani was broken from everywhere. The caretakers from Rajdhani were shaken to the core and said they have never witnessed anything like that. "We stay inside the school only, but what we witnessed that day was horrifying. We had to hide in some other building and came out after three days," said Manoj Chandra Kaloni one of the caretakers.

Johripur area which is attached to Shiv Vihar has been two of the most affected areas, with both the communities leaving homes and finding a safe house with their relatives. At least 38 people have died, out of which more than 30 were in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital alone, in the three-day violence that engulfed the national Capital, according to the hospital officials.