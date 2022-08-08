BMW driven by ex-MLA hits several vehicles; 3 injured
New Delhi: A luxury car driven by a former MLA from Madhya Pradesh allegedly rammed into another car, which then hit a two-wheeler, injuring three people on north Delhi's Geeta Colony flyover, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place at around 10:45 pm on Saturday, they added.
According to police, a BMW car was being driven by former Sagar MLA Sunil Jain, whose daughter, who stays in Vivek Vihar, and driver were also in the vehicle.
The car allegedly rammed into a Maruti WagonR, which hit a two-wheeler. The BMW vehicle also hit a Kia Seltos car, which hit another car, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.
The driver of the WagonR and the two-wheeler riders received minor injuries in the incident and were discharged from a hospital after treatment, the officer said.
Based on a daily diary (DD) entry, a case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life etc.) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kotwali police station, he added.
