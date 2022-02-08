Blatant lie: CM Kejriwal as PM, Yogi try to blame migrants' crisis on him

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament about the Delhi government forcing migrant workers to leave the Capital, was a "blatant lie", adding that it did not suit the PM to "do politics over the sufferings of the people".



And even as other Opposition parties reacted sharply to the PM trying to pin the blame of Covid failures on Opposition-ruled states, CM Kejriwal said, "The country hopes that the Prime Minister will be sensitive to those who have suffered the pain of the Corona period, those who have lost their loved ones. It does not suit the Prime Minister to

do politics on the sufferings of the people."

Moreover, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath doubled down on Kejriwal, saying on Twitter, "Listen Kejriwal, you forced the workers of UP to leave Delhi when the entire humanity was groaning due to the pain of Corona.

Your government did an undemocratic and inhuman act like leaving even small

children and women helpless on the UP border in the middle of the night. Call you a traitor or..."

To this, Kejriwal replied, "Listen Yogi, You just let it be. Just like the dead bodies

of the people of UP were flowing in the river and you were giving advertisements of your false applause in Times magazine by spending crores of rupees. I have never seen

such a cruel and cruel ruler

like you."

The heated war of words came after the PM's reply to the debate in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.