Blackmarketing of black fungus drug: Two docs among 10 held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday said that it has arrested 10 persons, including two doctors, who were part of an inter-state racket allegedly indulging in blackmarketing of fake injections used for the treatment of the black fungus infection.



According to police, information was received regarding a person named Mayank Taluja carrying out the blackmarketing of Liposomal Amphotericin-B injections used for treatment of Black Fungus, at exorbitant prices.

Following this, a police team, comprising officials of Drug Controller, was deployed and a trap was laid out near Jamia Metro station where a delivery boy named Waseem Khan was initially nabbed. During interrogation, he allegedly revealed that he had come to deliver the said injections on the instance of one Mayank Taluja, which was to be collected by him from Mohd. Faizal, who worked as a salesman at one Al Khidmat Medicos.

After a raid was conducted at the said shop, 10 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B injections were recovered from there and the owner and two salesmen who were involved in the deal were arrested.

Taluja, who came to collect the payment of the 10 vials was also arrested, DCP (Crime Branch) Monica Bhardwaj said, adding that on interrogation, the owner of the medical shop revealed that one Shivam Bhatia was his source of procuring these medicines who further said he got it from one Sonu at Nizamuddin following which he used to supply the above injections to the needy customers at exorbitant prices through his sources.