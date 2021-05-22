Black fungus: 108 infected, 4 dead in Ggm

Gurugram: Increase in number of cases of Mucormycosis popularly known as black fungus is now proving to be a major health challenge in Gurugram.



In a major source of concern for recovered patients, doctors and government agencies the cases of black fungus have crossed the figure of 100 and presently stands at 108. The total number of fatalities due to the disease now stands at four that has been officially acknowledged by the District Administration.

There are fears that as a large number of patients in Gurugram received treatment under home isolation, unregulated usage of steroids may result in more cases of black fungus being reported from several parts of the district.

As of now a large number of patients who have been infected with black fungus are receiving treatment at private hospitals.

However, with huge medical costs involved in treatment of this disease the public healthcare facilities have also started making arrangements in terms of addition

of beds and employing special medical experts for treating this disease.

Around 20 beds for Mucormycosis patients have been added in SGT medical college.