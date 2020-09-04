BKU leader found dead with bullet injuries

greater noida: A young leader of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) was found dead with bullet injuries at a village in Jewar area of Greater Noida on Wednesday night. Police have registered an FIR against six persons including the main accused and his accomplices in connection with the incident.



According to police, the deceased has been identified as Pradeep (28), a resident of village Neemka under Jewar area. His body was found in the woods near Jewar-Bulandshahr highway. Deceased's family members told police that he was present at his home when he received a call from an unknown person following which he left the house. Later his phone went switched off and the body was recovered an hour later from the bushes near a restaurant.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), said the deceased had intervened into a dispute between two families that belonged to the same village.

"The accused persons had recently kidnapped a married woman from the village and Pradeep had helped the family of victim woman. Around five months ago, the accused has also attacked his family and it can be presumed that he was killed in revenge for the previous incident," said Singh.

The officer further said that he was seen with a person named Lawrence and a few others before the incident and an FIR has been registered against them. The deceased was also close to Jewar MLA and used to help people to take their matter to the MLA. The family of accused belongs to criminals and are found to have been involved in several criminal activities.