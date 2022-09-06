BJP's sting operation on liquor scam a joke: Dy CM

New Delhi: Reiterating his claim that the CBI has given him a "clean chit" in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday called a "sting operation" of the BJP on the issue a "joke". Stepping up its attack on the AAP, the BJP released a "sting operation" video on Monday that purportedly showed the father of a liquor scam accused claiming to have paid "commission" to acquire liquor licences in Delhi.

"The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80 per cent of the profit will go to (Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and their friends. First, you give us our 80-per cent commission and then sell the 20 per cent however you can, we do not care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged.

Responding to the BJP sting operation claim, Sisodia said the CBI found nothing at his house and in his locker and gave him a "clean chit".

"The CBI has given me a clean chit as it did not get anything and that is why the BJP is coming up with these tactics. This is not a sting operation, this is just a joke," he said.