'BJP's provocative slogans behind attack at Jamia'; complaint filed

New Delhi: Students of Jamia are seeing BJP leaders provocative slogans behind the shooting incident at Jamia Millia Islamia University in which a student received a bullet injury in his hand.



Students said that the man caught after the shooting was just implementing what was suggested by senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur days back.

Later, a complain was filed at New Friends Colony police station by Jamia Alumi Association against Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma and Kapil Mishra for instigating violence and disrupting communal

harmony.

The accused who opened fire is also named in the complaint.

"What happened on Thursday afternoon in Jamia is a clear implementation of what the BJP leaders like Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra have been propagating just before the elections. Delhi Police should take immediate action against hate speeches or else incidents like these would become common," said a protesting student.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who was filmed leading chants of, "Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro s**lon ko (shoot the nation's traitors)" on Monday, has been banned for 72 hours by EC.

Earlier, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had also raised similar slogans. Kapil Mishra was banned earlier for remarks he made about Shaheen

Bagh.

"Is simply putting campaign ban on them enough? Why cant they be arrested? Why only foot soldiers of these hate-mongers arrested? They should know that they won't get away with hate speech, however they know that they can slip trough and hence the violence is seen on streets," said another student.

A man on Thursday whipped out a pistol and shot at the protesting students of Jamia Millia who were organising a march to Rajghat on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

One student of Jamia Shadab Farooq, received a bullet injury on his hand. The assailant, a native of Jewar in Greater Noida, was immediately apprehended.

Students were seen assembling at Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO where some of them were also detained.

The students were complaining of police inaction after the man whipped out a pistol and started brandishing it for at least 20 seconds before opening fire while the police stood in the background.

It was only after he opened fire a policeman was seen frisking him away.