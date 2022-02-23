BJP's promise to regularise MCD staff a poll gimmick: AAP

New Delhi: Even as the Delhi BJP released a report prepared by a think-tank associated with the party on its works in the MCD administration, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday slammed the saffron party for "making hollow promises" of regularising sanitation workers ahead of the civic polls. Senior AAP leader and MCD-in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta's press conference promising regularisation was a poll gimmick



Pathak said that sanitation workers had personally spoken to him of the false promises of regularisation for years, claiming that the BJP administration had not even fulfilled their promise of Rs 10 lakh compensation to sanitation workers who died of Covid-19. Pathak said that AAP leaders have been raising the issue of regularisation for years but the BJP has always rejected it and only picks it up when elections are near. He said Safai Karamcharis told him that the BJP had made similar promises in 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020 but it was not being implemented.

Moreover, the AAP also sharply reacted to Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi's remarks comparing the Delhi government's and MCDs' schools, noting that she was making "a laughing stock out of herself" by making such a comparison.

"And if she talks about the difference between preaching and doing, I agree with her. In fact, the BJP-ruled MCD makes big promises to the public, talks big on development, but their actions are completely opposite to that. They have made Delhi dirty and full of garbage in the name of development. In the name of promises, BJP has repeatedly cheated the people of Delhi and all of MCD's employees," Pathak said.