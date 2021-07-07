'BJP's own MLA accused mayor of corruption'

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that BJP's own MLA Anil Bajpai accused the mayor of corruption. The BJP MLA from Gandhinagar alleged that the Mayor has built several illegal buildings under his protection that have still not been demolished.



At a press conference the AAP leader made public an audio conversation between Bajpai and the Building Department Engineer of MCD in which the former is asking the latter to stop the demolition of a building. The engineer replied that on the complaint of the mayor, the demolition took place.

"The MLA exposing the Delhi BJP said that you did not demolish the illegal and unauthorised construction of the buildings built under the Corporation mayor's protection.

"The BJP MLA is confessing about the corruption in MCD. He says the BJP ruled MCD doesn't demolish the buildings where it gets bribes," Bharadwaj said while quoting the conversation.

The nature of the building, legal or not, has nothing to do with the conversation, the AAP leader pointed out it is merely about a ransom amount being exchanged.

MCD is allegedly taking Rs 10 to 15 lakh for each building in Greater Kailash constituency itself, Bharadwaj said.

"Illegal building works were going on during the lockdown as well. The MCD and the police never stopped any such constructions, instead allowed them," he said.

"It is clear now that the building department and the BJP ruled MCD are working together in connivance, taking bribes and allowing illegal construction. If they are not bribed, the building is demolished.

"While in cases where they are bribed, the buildings are allowed to be built. When the money arrives, after demolition, then the construction of the building is allowed," he added.