BJP will form triple engine govt after winning Delhi polls, says Javadekar

New Delhi: Union Minister and Delhi assembly elections in-charge Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that after winning MCD and Lok Sabha elections, BJP will provide a triple engine government by winning assembly elections in Delhi.



"The wait for the elections in Delhi has come to an end and the people are ready to vote for BJP government which will serve the people of Delhi," said Javadekar.

He also said that BJP has full support of the people of Delhi and it will contest the assembly elections with new energy and power to win the elections.

He further said that during the last five years tenure, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal neither allowed expansion of Metro nor allowed payment of Rs 6000 annually to the farmers. It did not allow the Aayushman Bharat, PMAY to be implemented in Delhi and also deprived the people of the benefits of public welfare schemes.

After forming government, BJP will add new dimensions to the development of Delhi because of the tenure of Kejriwal government will come to an end who created obstruction in Delhi.

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari said that now BJP is progressing ahead with the blessings of the people.

"Now, the people of Delhi have decided that they will not ask questions to Kejriwal but teach a lesson to Kejriwal Government by making BJP victorious in the assembly elections," said

Tiwari.

He further said that that counting will be held on February 11 (Tuesday), this day will bring good results and Delhi will get freedom from the negative government.

"BJP is known for the welfare of the people and this day is a good indicator of BJP's possible victory," added

Tiwari.