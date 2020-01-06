BJP will form govt in Delhi: Shah

New Delhi: In a no-holds-barred attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday accused the AAP chief of misleading people and failing to fulfil his election promises, even as he exuded confidence that the BJP will form government in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Addressing a convention of BJP's booth-level workers here, Shah hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress for opposing the amended citizenship law, alleging they had come out with a bundle of lies on the issue and instigated riots.

"Kejriwal miseld people, Congress, specially Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra misled people and instigated riots. I want to ask Delhi people if you want a government in Delhi which instigates riots due to its politics," the BJP president said.

Shah said that he was confident of BJP's victory as Kejriwal can "mislead" people once but not all the time.

Shah raised issues like anti-Sikh riots, and construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, besides the CAA. He accused the Congress of failing to provide relief to victims of the 1984 riots and opposing Ram temple at Ayodhya.

"Media asks me what will happen in Delhi. Delhi is going to have a BJP government under the leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shah said, in remarks which assume significance as there has been much speculation on whether the party will name its chief ministerial candidate ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

Charging Kejriwal with "wasting" public money on advertisements, the BJP chief sought to know whether the AAP government has completed any work in the last five years in the national capital.

"He promised 20 colleges, I cannot see any even with binoculars. He promised 5,000 schools but they are not visible even with spectacles," Shah said and asked party workers to ensure that the BJP stages a comeback in Delhi after a gap of 20 years.

He also accused Kejriwal of "favouring the tukde tukde" gang by not giving sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the JNUSU, in the JNU sedition case. Listing various works done by Modi government in Delhi including construction of eastern and western peripheral expressways to reduce pollution, expansion of Delhi Metro, property registries in unauthorised colonies and redevelopment of slums.