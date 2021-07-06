'BJP wants to replace Delhi govt's prosecutors in farm protest cases'

New Delhi: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha alleged that the BJP through Delhi's L-G Anil Baijal wants to replace the Delhi government's lawyers with its own to harass and defame innocent farmers in the farmer agitation related cases.

Chadha went on to state Baijal himself had admitted in a meeting last week that the state government's lawyers are quite capable and the removal of the same indicates only one thing— the BJP's intention to interfere in the impartial judicial actions of the case.

The AAP leader said in a virtual meeting which took place between the L-G and the Home Minister it was admitted that the Delhi government's public prosecutors are doing a good job. It was also mentioned that the cases are being handled properly and everything is progressing with ease. There is no complaint against the public prosecutors.

"Still in that meeting, BJP's appointee Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi said that they will still remove the Delhi Government's lawyers and that they wish to get new lawyers because they want that the farmers are punished; that they wish to teach these farmers a lesson," he said.

The AAP leader further said that no complaint against the Delhi government's lawyers has been received and yet the Lieutenant Governor wants to replace them with BJP's lawyers to teach the farmers a lesson through judicial intervention. The country has been witnessing 'BJP vs Kisan' for the last 8 months and BJP's anti-farmer face is showing up day by day. BJP's Central government has so far failed to resolve the issue of farmers sitting on Delhi's threshold for 8 months, he said.

In the cases lodged by the Delhi police against the farmers the BJP is trying to remove the Kejriwal government's lawyers and place them with their own lawyers, Chadha alleged.

"This is not being done with the intention of providing justice but with the intention of seeking revenge. They want to cause damage to the farmers. They want to punish the farmers and seek vengeance. I am talking about BJP's conspiring intentions under which today they've made a filthy attempt at imposing their preferred lawyers on the Delhi Government," he said.

Calling the Modi government "shrewish and egoistic", the AAP leader said that the Central government has stooped down to the level of influencing the cases, the probe, and even the prosecution process to defame and punish innocent farmers.

Meanwhile the AAP has asked the BJP not to interfere in the judicial process and stop their attempts at punishing innocent farmers. The Kejriwal government will protect the farmers and prevent BJP from seeking revenge. The duty of the Centre is not to seek revenge but to bring justice.

As long as the Kejriwal government is in power in Delhi, BJP's Central government can't mess with the farmers, Chadha added.

He said, "We favour justice. I am repeating again that the Aam Aadmi Party wants justice and not any revenge.