'BJP trying to sell more assets in coming yrs'

new delhi: After the North MCD presented its revised budget estimate for the ongoing fiscal year, the AAP on Friday attacked the BJP for trying to sell off high-value public assets such as Novelty Cinema land, Rajan Babu Hospital land, at throwaway prices.



AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the North MCD had initially targetted Rs 600 crore in earnings from the sale of assets but now the expected earnings has been shown to be at over Rs 900 crore. He said, "Later, the BJP councillors aggravated the target to the tune of Rs 335 crore to establish an end-target of Rs 935 crore."