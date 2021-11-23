'BJP trying to sell every piece of property that MCD owns'

New Delhi: Alleging BJP-ruled MCD of continuously attempting to loot the people of Delhi by selling 125 community buildings and 37 physical centres, the AAP has claimed that the BJP is selling all properties under the MCD since they know that their defeat is guaranteed in the upcoming civic polls.



Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP chief spokesperson and MLA said: "The BJP-ruled MCD is preparing to run away by selling 125 community buildings and 37 physical centres. Community buildings, physical centres, gyms, sports complexes, senior citizens recreation centres, women's haats, working women's hostels are going into private hands."

He spoke about BJP's failure with the MCD and stated: "As the MCD elections get nearer, there is a common resolve amongst the people that this time, the AAP will come to power in the MCD. The councilors of BJP and Congress too are saying this. In this chaos and anxiety, the BJP government in the MCD is trying to sell every piece of property and every single thing that the MCD owns. There is nothing short of a robbery happening inside the MCD, in broad daylight."

Explaining that the North MCD is planning to auction 125 community centers, 37 physical centers and gyms, 4 sports complexes, 23 senior citizen's recreation centres, 1 mahila haat and 1 working women's hostel at throwaway prices. He said that "BJP-led MCD handing over the most expensive aspect of Delhi, its land to private players; indulging in robbery in broad daylight"

Adding that the civic body had previously said these spaces will go to NGOs, companies, societies and corporations in need but now they are selling it to private players for their own gain and they do not care about Delhi and its people's well-being. The matter of the centers and halls is set to be brought up during the North MCD's standing committee meeting on 24 November.

According to the leader, BJP is preparing to flee after they sell off properties worth crores. He added that AAP members in North MCD's standing committee will vehemently oppose this plan.

North MCD officials did not respond to these allegations.