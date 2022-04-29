BJP threatening Kalyanpuri shop owners now, says AAP

new delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday targetted the BJP once again over its eagerness to run bulldozers over alleged illegal encroachment — accusing the saffron party of this time "extorting" shopkeepers in Kalyanpuri under the threat of bulldozers.



Senior party leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said, "BJP threatened Kalyanpuri shopkeepers saying if you don't pay Rs 20 lakh, we'll get your shops bulldozed. The Market Association has filed a complaint to the Delhi Police that after refusing to pay the ransom, the BJP got bulldozers to run over about 8 shops".

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar added that they had reached the spot when they were informed of this. "As soon as I got information about the matter, I reached the spot after which the bulldozer went back. Kalyanpuri market is full of small traders, BJP is trying to snatch their livelihood by extorting them. BJP has threatened all the shopkeepers to collect money till they come back. BJP's hooliganism will not sustain in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party stands with the people," Kumar said.