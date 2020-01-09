BJP takes out bike rally in city

New Delhi: Delhi BJP on Thursday took out a massive motorbike rally from the Delhi BJP headquarters at Pandit Pant Marg, and were joined by bikers and general public along the route touching Central, East and West Delhi.



More than 4,200 bikers, led by Manoj Tiwari, BJP state President and MP, North East Delhi, rode the roads of Delhi and sought support for a BJP government in the upcoming state elections and to spread awareness about CAA and for a check on violent protests in the city.

The "Volunteer Motor Cycle Vijay Abhiyan 2020" was flagged off by Manoj Tiwari and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and were joined at various venues by Parvesh Verma, MP West Delhi. The rally route covered ISBT, Delhi University, Azadpur, Dhaula Kuan, Brittania Chowk, and then was back to the state BJP office.

Tiwari, on the occasion, said, "This is our start of campaigning for the upcoming state elections and we are very confident of winning. The Kejriwal govt stands exposed on all fronts, and the people know it. We want to give a good government and real governance to the people and appeal for their support."

"This rally is an announcement of going to the elections. We are fully prepared for the fight and we are targeting all 70 seats for a win," said Lekhi.

Another BJP leader Karnail Singh, who is spearheading the preparations for the campaign, said: "We know that people are fed up with the false promises of the Kejriwal government and we will aim to bring that to people's attention. On the other hand our government at the Centre and in states have done tremendous work. We are committed to the all-round development of Delhi to and I am confident of our win. We will make Delhi the best Capital in the world."