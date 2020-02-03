BJP takes aim at Shaheen Bagh as last phase of campaign begins

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Modi finally joined the campaign trail in the run-up to the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, other BJP heavyweight star campaigners such as party president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister addressed multiple poll rallies on Monday in various assembly segments in the Capital.



While Nadda spoke at Model Town (Kapil Mishra) and Shakur Basti (SC Vats), Shah addressed rallies at Mundka (Master Azad Singh), Sadar Bazaar (Jai Prakash), Rajinder Nagar (RP Singh) and Greater Kailash (Shikha Rai). The UP CM spoke at rallies in Vikaspuri, Mehrauli, Dwarka and Uttam Nagar constituencies whereas Singh addressed a rally in Moti Nagar assembly segment and other areas.

Speaking at the rallies, all BJP leaders took aim at the Shaheen Bagh protest and blamed the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress of facilitating the protests for their own gain. Moreover, Shah said that both Congress chief and AAP chief were playing appeasement politics and that this election was about choosing between their politics and BJP's politics, which he said only relies on development.

Shah also attacked the Delhi government over "unfulfilled promises" and said that the AAP had continuously led the people of Delhi on without getting any work done.

Further, Nadda said that this election was about choosing between a party that makes false promises and a party like that of BJP, which only cares about all-round development.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also campaigned extensively in Rohini, Mehrauli, R K Puram, Kasturba Nagar.