BJP suspends Jay Prakash Mazumdar & Ritesh Tiwari

Kolkata: A day after BJP had served showcause notices to two of its dissident leaders— Jay Prakash Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari—the party on Monday suspended the duo for violating the party's discipline.



Both Mazumdar and Tiwari had attended a meeting organised by Shantanu Thakur, party's Lok Sabha MP and Union minister of state for Shipping. Later, Mazumdar had attended a picnic in North 24- Parganas, which was organised by the dissident group.

Meanwhile, BJP will organise a march in Delhi demanding implementation of CAA, Subrata Thakur , party's MLA, said on Monday.

Thakur, who is an MLA from Gaighata in North 24-Parganas, said a meeting of the members of the Matua community would be held soon to press the demand for immediate implementation of CAA. Later, a march will be organised in Delhi with similar demand.

Amit Shah, union Home minister, had assured the community before 2021 Assembly election that CAA would be implemented soon. Later, he backtracked and said it would be done only after all the people in the country got vaccinated. Thakur said the Matuas had been harassed throughout the country. Many of the members living in different parts of the country had enquired about the time when CAA would be implemented.

In another development, actors Bonny Sengupta and Sohel Dutta, who had joined BJP before the 2021 Assembly poll, left the party on Monday alleging that the party had failed to keep promises.

"The leaders had lied to me that steps will be taken to boost up the cinema industry in Tollygunge. But nothing of the sort happened and the artistes, who had joined the party are being treated as workers. In future all the artistes, who had joined the party, will quit," Sengupta said.

Asked whether he would join Trinamool, he said he had contacts with many TMC leaders and a decision in the matter would be taken at the appropriate time. Reacting on the issue, Saugata Roy, veteran Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, said: "BJP will fall like a pack of cards soon."