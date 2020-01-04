BJP stages demonstration against anti-CAA protests
New Delhi: BJP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel and party vice president Shyam Jaju, on Saturday staged a demonstration against the recent violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and created awareness about the law in Ajmeri Gate area.
Goel reiterated his party's charge that Congress and AAP were responsible for the violent protests in the city against the CAA.
Goel said he will undertake a padyatra on Tuesday from Sadar Bazar to Jama Masjid on the new law. People from all religions and groups will take part in this padyatra and will spread information that this Act does not take away anyone's citizenship, he said.
Jaju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have brought the amendment act to address the country's security concerns. "Opposition parties are viewing this from the perspective of politics and vote bank which is why they are spreading lies to a particular community," he alleged.
There is no discussion yet on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as people are being misled on it, Goel claimed, adding that the National Population Register(NPR) is updated every 10 years which helps in policy formulation by the government.
