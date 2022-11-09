'BJP spreading garbage from Ghazipur landfill to nearby areas to reduce height'

New Delhi: In order to reduce the height of the garbage mountain in Ghazipur, the BJP hastily started spreading the garbage and due to this a wall of Ghazipur Mandi collapsed, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday during his visit to Ghazipur landfill after a portion of the landfill had collapsed earlier this week.



As per Sisodia, BJP could not handle the solid waste management in the city and to hide their failure they started spreading the garbage in nearby areas.

Sisodia said, "Due to this ignorant and careless act of the BJP, the wall of Ghazipur Mandi collapsed. Luckily the incident happened during the night and no one was harmed. People are fed up with this careless attitude of the BJP in MCD and will throw them out of MCD this time. It is a matter of just one month now."

He added that the Aam Aadmi Party's government will be formed in MCD too and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made a complete plan on how these mountains of garbage will be eliminated from Delhi and said, "CM Arvind Kejriwal is an engineer himself, he has studied the whole situation of solid waste management in the Capital and prepared a blueprint to eliminate the mountains of garbage from Delhi and make it garbage free."

Local residents near the Ghazipur landfill site said that there is a child care institution in the vicinity of the wall collapse site. There are about 100 children living in it and they had a narrow escape during the incident. Had the ashram also been in the grip of a heap of garbage, this incident would have become even more frightening. People said that the garbage has been dumped here despite the protest of the market people. It was found on the spot in the Ghazipur landfill site that despite the collapse of the wall, the work of spreading garbage around it is still going on.

Locals, especially those working in the Ghazipur Mandi told Sisodia that the incidents of collapsing mountains of garbage are a common norm there. Such incidents have happened here in the past as well. Due to this, people in the entire market are forced to work in fear. The situation is life-threatening and any big accident can happen here anytime, the locals added.

Sisodia said, "BJP has converted Delhi into a garbage dump in the past 17 years and following this failure of the BJP, the people of Delhi have decided to vote them out of MCD this time. This time the people of Delhi will vote to get rid of mountains of garbage as well as the BJP. The BJP does not know anything except hurling abuses and hooliganism, this is the reason why the garbage of Delhi has not been cleaned by the BJP in the past 17 years. The work of the BJP-ruled MCD was to clean the garbage of Delhi, but instead of clearing the garbage, they raised mountains of garbage in Delhi, one after another."