'BJP should resign from MCD, and allow AAP to rule for 1 yr'

new delhi: AAP leader Atishi said on Friday that the BJP should immediately resign from the MCD and allow the AAP to rule for just one year before the election. She said that it would let the citizens of Delhi judge the 5-year tenure of BJP against a one year tenure of the AAP in MCD.



This statement was issued soon after the AAP-ruled Delhi government announced that it will release Rs. 938 crore to pay the salaries of MCD employees (who are currently on strike). The BJP-ruled MCD has said that it is under a severe fund crunch and is unable to gather the funds to pay timely salaries.

"Despite knowing that the BJP ruled MCD owes more than Rs 6,000 crore to the Kejriwal govt we have released

Rs 938 crore because we do not want the MCD employees to suffer any more", Atishi said. In response, South Delhi Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh said: "The Delhi Government is not doing us any favours by issuing us these funds. They owe us Rs 13,000 crore in overdue funds. Had they released our money in time, we would not be facing this crisis at all".

Atishi blamed the MCD's inability to pay its employees on the "rampant corruption of the BJP". "The Kejriwal government has given loans to the BJP ruled MCD several times during the last six years. The report card of MCD is corruption in the name of cleaning landfill, collection of house tax or parking tax, failure in sanitation work and in the primary education system", she added.

Moreover, both the North and East Mayors of the city issued a joint statement, saying that the Delhi government's press statement on disbursing around Rs 900 crore to the MCDs was just lip service and that no such order for transferring money to the MCDs was issued by the Delhi government.