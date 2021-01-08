BJP should immediately dissolve Delhi's MCDs, hold fresh polls, says AAP

New delhi: The AAP on Thursday demanded that the BJP immediately dissolve Delhi's municipal corporation and hold fresh elections.



Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that the BJP has "miserably" failed to run the city's municipal corporation.

"AAP demands that the BJP should immediately dissolve the municipal corporation and a fresh election must take place," said Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj alleged that during the 2017 municipal corporation election campaign, the then Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had misled people by promising that there will be no scarcity of money in the municipal corporations because the BJP will directly bring in funds from the Central government.

"Tiwari misled the people of Delhi by making false promises and did not bring a single penny from the Centre. He should resign from the post of MP," said Bhardwaj.

He further said despite getting the full amount of funding from the Kejriwal government and increasing the house tax and many other taxes as well, the BJP-ruled MCD claims that they do not have any money to pay the salaries of the employees.

Responding to the AAP's remarks, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said: "When any State Government faces a fund crisis due to a natural calamity, the Centre does not blame them for it and instead issues funds for rehabilitation. However, when their Municipal Corporation is asking for financial assistance from the Delhi Government due to losses faced during the pandemic, they are resorting to underhanded measures. In any case, there is an upcoming election in a year, who comes to power should not affect how they carry out their responsibilities. Should I ask my employees to stop working?"

East MCD Mayor Nirmal Jain said, "We have come to power in the Corporation because of the people's mandate, not because of the AAP's blessings. Would it be right if the BJP says tomorrow that the Aam Aadmi Party is unable to run the Delhi Government and call for their resignation? Saying that the BJP should hand over the reins of MCD administration is an insult to the people's mandate. We were elected for five years and shall continue to work till we serve the full term."