BJP says govt spraying poisonous chemical in Yamuna to remove froth, AAP hits back

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj lashed out against the BJP for spreading fake news regarding the holy river Yamuna after BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday accused the Delhi government of spraying poisonous chemical to remove froth from the Yamuna ahead of Chhath Puja during which devotees take a holy dip in the river.



"BJP leaders should learn something about science and technology. DJB's anti-foaming chemical technology has also been recommended by the Central Government's NMCG," Bharadwaj said. The DJB had started preparations to reduce foaming in the Yamuna over a month ago for Chhath Puja to allow devotees to offer prayers to Surya Devta. Afterwhich, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), under the Central Government, also recommended similar steps as adopted by the DJB to contain foaming in Yamuna.

The Vice Chairman further said that it's absolutely incorrect to say that 'a poisonous chemical' is being used to suppress the foam in Yamuna. "Chemicals don't mean poison. Even chlorine and Alum that are used to clean water are chemicals," he said.

Meanwhile, West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma also challenged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna and alleged that the AAP chief's visit to Ghazipur landfill site was a ploy to divert attention from the issue of pollution in the river.

The DJB has been monitoring the parameters downstream of Okhla Barrage through its Okhla Sewage Testing Laboratory and the reports of the fresh tests done at the lab reveal that the quality parameters of Yamuna water after spraying have improved. The reports reveal that the dissolved oxygen (DO) levels have reached 4.42 mg/litre which authenticates that the chemical is not poisonous and has in fact improved the quality of the Yamuna water post spraying of the approved diluted chemical.

"All data from various tests shows that the quality of Yamuna water has improved steadily and continuously under the Delhi government. We are committed to clean the river by 2025 as pledged by our Chief Minister while respecting and protecting the religious rights of all," Bharadwaj said.