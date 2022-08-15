BJP-ruled MCD making mockery of safai karamcharis: Durgesh Pathak
New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday exposed how the BJP-ruled MCD is making a mockery of safai karamcharis by regularising only 187 out of 27,098 eligible contractual employees.
AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said, "Crores were spent on a program to have the Delhi L-G handover appointment letters to 187 employees and rub salt on the wounds of safai karamcharis. It is shameful and shocking that BJP has put up hoardings all over Delhi to advertise regularisation of just 187 employees. Be it their 2017, 2012, 2007 or 2002 manifesto, BJP has always cheated the safai karamcharis by making false promises. Safai karamcharis only face disappointment and deceit after every election when BJP refuses to regularise them. AAP demands BJP to regularise all MCD safai karamcharis or else be prepared for a crushing defeat."
He added, "The safai karamcharis are the backbone of sanitation system of Delhi. They are the ones protecting us. Yet, they face such injustice. Safai karamcharis don't receive their pay for as long as 3-4 months. There are 27,098 safai karamcharis waiting for regularisation. But till date, in these two decades, the BJP has only regularised 187 safai karamcharis in MCD. This is not just unfair to these people but a mockery of their hard work."
He also said, "The safai karamcharis have protested all over Delhi. After every protest, BJP leaders say they'll be regularised next month. The biggest blot of shame in this matter is that despite knowing that 27,098 safai karamcharis are waiting for regularisation, the BJP ruled MCD has regularised just 187 and put up hoardings about it all over Delhi."
