BJP-ruled MCD looting funds meant for school children: AAP

NEW DELHI: AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday said that the BJP-ruled MCD is looting funds in the name of increased number of school students and exaggerating figures on paper. It is lying about the increase in student numbers in South MCD schools in order to get funds for facilities like midday meals, uniforms, books, and more. All of it indicates a massive corruption scandal.



While South MCD is citing an increase of 93,000, we believe that many students have left MCD schools as a result of the dismal condition of these schools. Kuldeep Khatri, the head of MCD School Teachers Association said that the merger of schools proves that the increase of one lakh in number of students is baseless, he said.

"29 schools are being shut in South MCD while it claims an increase of 93,000 students on paper. This figure is a doubtful, false claim. The Delhi government added 20,000 classrooms since 2015, while MCD schools were reduced from 1,739 to 1,637. While the Delhi government gets praised for transforming the face of public education globally, the BJP-ruled MCD gets ridiculed for the dilapidated state of its schools", he further said.