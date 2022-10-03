BJP-ruled MCD fails in Swachhta Survey, ranks 37 out of 45: Pathak

New Delhi: BJP's incompetence in MCD is exposed once again as BJP-ruled MCD fails in PM Modi's Swachhta Survey ranking 37 out of 45, said AAP MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak in a press conference on Sunday.



Pathak said, "The BJP has brought shame to Delhi yet again. The BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been adjudged as the worst of the lot in the Swachhta Survey this year. PM Modi's MCD has failed in PM Modi's own survey. Out of 45 cities, Delhi has secured an abysmal position of 37. There can not be a worse way to bring shame to the national capital by driving it towards a state of disaster."

Pathak further added that instead of growth, MCD's rank has only fallen under BJP's rein and in the last 5-6 years MCD has always ranked at the bottom end of the rankings. He said, "It is a matter of shame that despite being in power for 15 years, BJP has only managed to drive the MCD to doom. The people of Delhi are tired of seeing garbage and filth on every nook and corner; now they want freedom from the BJP. AAP demands that MCD elections be held immediately so that the AAP can rid Delhi of the three garbage mountains. AAP will make Delhi the cleanest city not only in the country but in the whole world."

He added, "Delhi is the gateway through which the world looks at India. The President lives in Delhi. The Prime Minister lives in Delhi. All the Ambassadors of foreign missions stay in Delhi. The BJP has been in power for the last 15 years in MCD, it is a matter of grave concern that despite having ruled the civic agency for 15 years, the BJP has led it towards a situation that it lags behind the whole country."

Pathak concluded, "The Aam Aadmi Party demands that MCD elections be held at the earliest. It is certain that the BJP will be kicked out of power. Now it is time for change. Aam Aadmi Party will come and transform the MCD. AAP will bring freedom from the three garbage mountains and develop such a model that Delhi ranks at the top throughout the world in terms of cleanliness and hygiene."

Meanwhile, the MCD dismissed the ruling party's allegations and said that MCDs rankings have dropped in Swachch Survekshan 2022 vis a vis previous year. MCD would like to state that erstwhile SDMC bagged 28th rank which is three (03) ranks better than last year, EDMC got 34th rank which is a an improvement by six (6) ranks and NDMC got 37th rank which is a

substantive improvement by eight (8) ranks than last year's performance in the category of cities having population more than 10 lakh.

Thus to say that MCD's ranks have only fallen in the last 5-6 years is not only a falsehood but also discredits the efforts put in by individuals, RWAs/MTAs and civil society to make Delhi clean. In the last few years no efforts have been missed in crippling civic corporations of the city. Funds under various heads have not been provided regularly. Despite all these hardships all the erstwhile corporations have improved upon there previous year's rankings.