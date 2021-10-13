BJP-ruled MCD exploiting Safai Karamcharis for last 15 yrs, says Durgesh Pathak

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Tuesday said that the BJP ruled MCD is exploiting Safai Karamcharis for the last 15 years and crushing the poor for personal gains.



He added that BJP has been talking about regularising 200 employees appointed till 2003, while thousands of

sanitation workers are already in the same queue. He further stated that BJP has no respect for the people of this country; has not implemented all the promises made to the sanitation workers to date.

He further reinforced that Delhi's development will progress rapidly once the Arvind Kejriwal Model of Governance is implemented in MCD like the Delhi government.

He said, "BJP is talking about regularising 200 employees appointed by the year 2003, while thousands of sanitation workers are already waiting to be regularized. Neither the promises made by the BJP to the sanitation workers of the corporation to date nor the schemes mentioned by them have been implemented. The dependents of the sanitation workers who died are waiting to get permanent jobs. But their wait as well is not over yet."