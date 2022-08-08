BJP-ruled DDA going to demolish 200 jhuggis on August 18, says AAP
NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said that the BJP-ruled DDA has sent demolition notices to the slums of Kasturba Nagar area without stating any reason.
AAP MCD co-in-charge Deepak Singla said, "BJP-ruled DDA is going to demolish 200 jhuggis on August 18. Instead of protecting the people, BJP MLA Omprakash Sharma wrote to the DDA giving support to the demolition. Residents living in the slums for about 25-30 years, can't understand why BJP wants to make them homeless. AAP demands rehabilitation for all the victims before demolition."
"The BJP has decided to go on a rampage against the poor in Vishwas Nagar constituency's Kasturba Nagar area.
The BJP-controlled DDA and the BJP MLA are conspiring to demolish a slum colony there. The DDA has sent a notice to
the residents saying they'll demolish their houses on August 18," he said.
He added, "There are some 150-200 jhuggis in the colony that are being demolished. These jhuggis are as old as 1963, even the newest jhuggis are 25 years old. Yet, the BJP's DDA has issued demolition notices to them, without discussing it even once with residents. If this wasn't enough, BJP MLA Omprakash Sharma has very suspiciously written to the DDA seeking details and names of those people whose homes will be demolished. He has sought the details under the garb of ensuring DDA doesn't face any difficulty in clearing the slums but it seems fishy. Instead
of protecting the residents, the MLA is getting their homes demolished."
