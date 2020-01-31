BJP releases manifesto, promises to provide atta at Rs 2 per kg

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released its poll manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in the Capital, scheduled to be held on February 8. The saffron party has said that their manifesto was compiled by a special committee after receiving and analysing suggestions for the Capital's development from over 11.35 lakh residents of Delhi, through a campaign they had launched a few weeks ago.



Moreover, the BJP also announced that power and water schemes introduced by the incumbent AAP-government would not be scrapped and be continued, so as to not stop the progress of people benefitting from these schemes.

Among the highllights, the BJP, which is clearly putting up a fight in Delhi this time, has promised to give wheat flour to poor families at Rs 2 per kilo and free electric scooters for college-going girls belonging to the EWS category. The party has also promised to increase education and health spending by 10 per cent, free the city of water tankers altogether, incentivise poor families to have girl children, bring 10 lakh jobs and set up a women empowerment board.

The BJP said it would also develop the riverfront of the Yamuna as an eco-tourism hub on the lines of the Sabarmati in Ahmedabad and the Ganga in Varanasi if voted to power in Delhi. Besides, the party also promised a 'Yamuna Museum' on the river's bank, besides constituting a 'Delhi Yamuna Vikas Board' to ensure a clean and uninterrupted flow of water in the river. "We will set up a water taxi service between Wazirabad and Sonia Vihar, Jagatpur and Tronica City at affordable prices. This will be a non-polluting mode of transport which will also save the time of travellers," the BJP said in its manifesto.

The BJP has also promised to deliver on making the city free from water-logging, parking, pollution and congestion problems in addition to bringing all the Central government schemes to Delhi, which were not done by the current government.

A comprehensive scheme for the development of the unauthorized colonies (now authorized) will be framed and now a dedicated Colonies Development Board will be formed, the party said.

The manifesto promised to develop Delhi into a start-up hub by helping youth to become successful entrepreneurs through a startup and innovation fund of Rs 1,000 crore besides long term start-up policy, co-working spaces and incubation centers for investors. The party also said that a Vishwakarma Kaushal Vikas Vidhyalaya will be established under which the students will be ensured 100 percent employment.