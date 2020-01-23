BJP pulls out the big guns as Nadda & Shah join campaign

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has started pulling the big guns out of its arsenal as the National President JP Nadda chaired an organisational meeting in the Palam and Mehrauli constituencies to talk to party workers about their "winning formula" and Home Minister Amit Shah led multiple public meetings and rallies in assembly constituencies of West Delhi on Thursday.



While the BJP President maintained that the works done by the Narendra Modi and BJP governments across the country would be what gets them victory in the upcoming polls, Shah asserted that this time his party would unseat Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party. Shah tore into Kejriwal, saying that his government would win the first prize if a competition were held for "making false promises".

Nadda said that BJP has a track record in working for the people of Delhi despite not being in government here for more than two decades. "The BJP government at the Center did everything for the people of Delhi that the Aam Aadmi Party government of Delhi could not do till date," he said, adding that his party has always fulfilled promises.

"I have come to remind you (AAP government) that you forgot the promises you made, but neither the people of Delhi nor BJP workers have forgotten," Shah said. The Union minister was addressing a public meeting in West Delhi's Matiala constituency ahead of the assembly polls here on February 8. "You became CM with the help of Anna Hazare but couldn't bring a law for Lokpal and when Modi ji brought it you didn't implement it here," he said.

For four and a half years the chief minister kept saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not let him work so development could not be done in Delhi, Shah said. "Now, you (Kejriwal) are saying that you developed Delhi in five years so 'lage raho Kejriwal'," he added.

Moreover, Shah made it clear that the Centre's flurry of controversial steps since it came back to power in 2019 will be a crucial part of their poll campaign here. He accused the AAP government of "shielding" the "tukde-tukde gang" and of deliberately not implementing Central schemes like Ayushman Bharat. He also boasted about "removing Article 370", the Ayodhya judgement and the highly controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

Nadda said that their vision for Delhi is simply to work for proper development of the Capital with full responsibility. "We have to apprise the people about the works which have been left incomplete by the Aam Aadmi Party government in our areas and also tell them about the failure of this government to implement the public welfare schemes," he said.