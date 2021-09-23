BJP protests against Delhi govt for no employment allowance to city's youth

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Wednesday for not proving unemployment allowance to the youth in the city.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta claimed that the Kejriwal-led AAP government in its last seven years rule provided employment to just over 400 youths in the city.

"Kejriwal is now promising unemployment allowances as his party is going to contest assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. Why he did not do the same in Delhi where there are 14 lakh registered unemployed youth," Gupta said.

However, responding to the protests, the Delhi government said, "Those people under whose term the country is facing highest unemployment in 45 years have suddenly woken up to talk about it. This is the power of AAP's 'Kaam ki Rajniti'."

The Delhi government added that it has done more than any other state to help the poor and unemployed deal with the pandemic. It said its online jobs portal had postings for over 10 lakh jobs, through which tens of thousands had been employed, over 13,000 youths had been hired as bus marshals and thousands more through civil defence and doorstep services.

"In all, over 1.5 million jobs have been provided during the term of AAP government. To help deal with the loss of livelihood, we have given Rs 5000 twice to over 1.5 lakh auto and e-rickshaw drivers in Delhi and between Rs 5,000 to 10,000 each to over 2 lakh construction workers. This was possible only because Kejriwal sarkaar is an "aam aadmi" ki

sarkaar."