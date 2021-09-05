'BJP preparing to run away from MCD'

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday alleged that BJP ruled MCD has decided to give away land worth thousands of crores to private clinics and its own people at free of cost. He said the resolution moved by the Standing Committee of North Delhi Municipal Corporation on September 1 has been passed. Through this, MCD is going to give the lands to their people free of cost.

Saurabh Bharadwaj further said that the proposal clearly states that NDMC will give license of vacant buildings and land without any fee. This will be the first license in the world within which land worth crores will be given to its people without any fee and the BJP is preparing to flee from MCD.

He asked Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta to tell why the BJP is bringing such a cheap policy, why are they going to give land worth crores to their leaders for free.