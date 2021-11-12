BJP politician's body found in flat with gunshot wounds

New Delhi: Cops found the body of a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head inside a house in South Delhi's Chhattarpur area, under Maidangarhi police station on Thursday. The body was recovered after a woman called police and informed them that the deceased had shot himself.



The incident took place on the fourth floor of the Rajpur JMD Estate building in Chhattarpur. The deceased has been identified as Sanjiv Sejwal, a renowned builder and a resident of the Lado Sarai area of South Delhi.

Sources said that Sejwal had been an active member of the BJP. As per the preliminary investigation, Sejwal came to the flat around 9 pm on Wednesday, there were other people with him and they were partying together. The witnesses informed the cops that they were sleeping and were unaware of the incident.

"The deceased was provided with two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) till the afternoon. The deceased is claimed to be a serial offender and half a dozen of cases of the attempt to murder were registered against him in the Saket police station. Hence, he recently requested for PSOs in fear of his life," a police source told Millennium Post.

"A revolver was found at the spot of the incident. Forensic examination of the crime scene has been done. We are investigating the matter from all angles," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Mandava Harsha Vardhan informed.

The victim is survived by his wife and kids. However, no note has been recovered from the spot, the police added. Further investigation is in progress and the police are yet to register a case.