BJP, PM Modi have lost credibility, people's trust: Deputy CM Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lashed out against the BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, saying that the leader of the party and the country had lost credibility by putting out a fake video of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal purportedly speaking in favour of the three contentious farm laws.



While showing the "original video", Sisodia said that the opposition party has lost the trust of the people. "BJP has failed in all its machinations against the farmers, hence they plotted a new scheme by riding on Kejriwal's popularity. Aam Aadmi Party will take legal action against BJP for their cheap tactics," he said during a presser at the party office here.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal took to social media to reinstate that his party and his government will continue its support to the protesting farmers, He wrote, "You (farmers) are struggling so much. I will help in every way from my party and my government." He was responding to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's brother Naresh Tikait's tweet thanking him for all the services arranged by the Delhi government for protesters at the Ghazipur site.

The Deputy CM also said that the BJP has resorted to maligning Kejriwal, who is the only leader with credibility amongst masses. "The doctored video was created by selectively editing a long interview of Kejriwal and placing fake bytes in some places," he added.

"Despite having their government at the Centre and in many states as well as having PM Modi as their leader, they have lost people's trust and hence they have to use Arvind Kejriwal's fake video to save the farm laws," Sisodia said.

He also said that PM Modi has enumerated the benefits of farm laws on several occasions, but farmers have understood that they are being cheated. "When BJP couldn't explain the farm laws to the farmers, it started branding them traitors and Khalistani. Then BJP conducted a sponsored protest at the Red Fort and disrespected the national flag," he said.

Sisodia also alleged that the BJP sent its goons at the Ghazipur border who attacked the farmers and their leader Rakesh Tikait and disrespected the Sikh community by throwing their turbans.